Tree falls on Montgomery County house, car

Firefighters in Montgomery County were called to a home in the Wheaton-Glenmont area for a report of a tree down on a home.
Firefighters with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services were called to the home near the intersection of Briggs Road and Saddlebrook Drive around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Once on scene they found a large tree had fallen on the home there, and also damaged a car in the driveway. Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services said in a tweet that no injuries were reported Tuesday morning.
Investigators have not determined what cause the tree to fall, but strong winds blew into the region Monday night.
Additional details were not released by fire crews.
Our weather team is tracking more weather on the way for Wednesday, which could bring a wintry mix to some in the DMV area.
