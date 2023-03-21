MPD: Juvenile shot in Southwest DC

Police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a burgundy car last seen fleeing the scene.

WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating after a shooting in Southwest D.C. left a juvenile injured Tuesday afternoon. They believe a burgundy-color car seen near the shooting may be involved.

Around 2:32 p.m., a call regarding the shooting came into the Metropolitan Police Department. MPD officers responded to the shooting in the 800 block of 3rd Street SW.

At the scene, officers discovered a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. He was found conscious and breathing.

Police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a burgundy vehicle allegedly last seen fleeing from the scene of the shooting. Investigators suspect this vehicle and possibly its occupants may be involved in the shooting.

Detectives are still working to develop a motive and suspects in this case.

Police have not said how old the victim is nor provided any update on his condition.

