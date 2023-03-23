Frederick County deputy arrested after allegedly assaulting a 5-year-old

Investigators have not released details about the extent of the child's injuries, or the relationship between the deputy and the child.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A Frederick County deputy has been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a child on Tuesday.

Troopers with the Maryland State Police began their investigation into 29-year-old Deputy 1st Class Allan Mandujano, of Jefferson, Maryland, with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) on Wednesday at the request of the sheriff's office and Child Protective Services. Through the initial investigation, state police were able to determine that the alleged assault involved a 5-year-old child and happened just the day prior.

After the investigation and consultation with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, Mandujano was arrested and charged with second degree child abuse and second degree assault, according to police. He was later transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking.

It is unknown at this time the deputy's relationship with the child as well as the extent of any injuries that were caused by the alleged assault.

Mandujano joined the FCSO on June 7, 2021, and was a Patrol Operations unit team member assigned to Patrol Team 3. He is currently on a suspension without pay status with the sheriff's office.