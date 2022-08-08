Hamilton actor searches for lost dog after castmate walking the pet was hit by car in Northwest DC

The 2-year-old white and grey pitbull Luna got scared and ran away after the actor was hit by a car near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway.

WASHINGTON — An actor in the musical Hamilton is searching for his dog in D.C. after it got loose during a car crash Saturday.

Hamilton castmate Trevor Miles said another one of his castmates was walking his 2-year-old white and grey pitbull Luna when he was hit by a driver near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway around 5 pm.

The driver injured Miles’ castmate. Fortunately, he said that man was ultimately released from the hospital. However, Miles said Luna got scared and ran away from the scene.

Miles, who is in D.C. for Hamilton’s stay at the Kennedy Center, said he got Luna during the pandemic. He said he bonded with his dog in an instant.

“She presents such a sense of companionship and partnership and I appreciate that a lot,” Miles said.

Miles added that having a companion at his side, like Luna, is helpful during his travels on the road.

“I haven’t had a home for the past couple of years and it’s been such a reminder as to how important home is and Luna has been that home for me because I don’t have one,” he said. “So, it’s completely unimaginable to do this without her.”

Miles said Luna was last seen near George Washington University Hospital. He said he also got a tip recently that Luna may have also been taken in by three girls around the Milken Public Health building on GW’s campus.

Miles is asking for any available information that may be out there.

“There’s been a lot of support, but unfortunately, not a lot of information,” Miles said.

If you happen to know where Luna is or who may have her, you are asked to contact Miles at trevormmiles@gmail.com.

Miles said Luna is extremely friendly, but also possibly a little frightened and nervous.