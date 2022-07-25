Police: Driver runs away after boy is hit by car in Southeast DC

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the unidentified boy was hit in the 3500 block of Stanton Road just after 6:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a boy was hit by a car in Southeast D.C. Monday evening.

When first responders arrived they found the boy conscious and breathing. Details regarding the boy's identity and age have not been released.

Officers say the driver ran away after the crash. Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

The child was hit in the parking lot of a playground. Neighbors tell me it’s where a lot of kids spend time.

