Woman, child hit by car in Prince George's County, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman and child were hit by a car in Prince George's County Monday night.
According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the incident happened on S Capitol St at Indian Head Hwy around 8:30 p.m.
Officers confirm the driver stayed on scene following the crash.
Officials have not identified the woman and child or said how they are related. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
Four pedestrians have been killed in the county in the past 24 hours.
