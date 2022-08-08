Woman, child hit by car in Prince George's County, police say

Officers confirm the driver stayed on scene following the crash.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman and child were hit by a car in Prince George's County Monday night.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the incident happened on S Capitol St at Indian Head Hwy around 8:30 p.m.

Officials have not identified the woman and child or said how they are related. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

