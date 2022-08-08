x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Police

Woman, child hit by car in Prince George's County, police say

Officers confirm the driver stayed on scene following the crash.

More Videos

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman and child were hit by a car in Prince George's County Monday night.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the incident happened on S Capitol St at Indian Head Hwy around 8:30 p.m.

Officers confirm the driver stayed on scene following the crash.

Officials have not identified the woman and child or said how they are related. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Deadly 24 hours in Montgomery County for pedestrians

Four pedestrians have been killed in the county in the past 24 hours.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out