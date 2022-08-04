Man dead after being hit by a car in Northwest DC

Police say the driver of the car remained on the scene.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

DC Police say they were called to the 2100 block of Virginia Avenue Northwest for a report of a pedestrian struck. When officers arrived found a man who was not conscious and breathing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene. Traffic investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the deadly crash.

Police have not released the identity of the man hit.

This is the latest pedestrian death on D.C. streets and it follows a particularly deadly month for pedestrians and cyclists that has community members and advocates demanding action.

Last week, those advocates protested in front of the Wilson building, asking for more to be done by Mayor Muriel Bowser to make Vision Zero a reality.

"It’s one of the deadliest months for people not traveling in vehicles since the mayor announced Vision Zero in 2015. It’s unacceptable,” Rachel Maisler, a Vision Zero advocate said at the protest. “We know what needs to be done to prevent these fatalities, we have council acting to try and get some of this stuff done to prevent these fatalities and the mayor isn’t doing it. It's blood on her hands.”

The mayor envisioned, under Vision Zero, that D.C. would have zero fatalities and serious injuries to travelers of the District’s transportation system by 2024. The initiative hoped to achieve that goal by more effectively using data, education, enforcement, and engineering.