11-year-old boy killed in Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — A Saturday night shooting in Southeast DC left an 11-year-old boy dead, said police.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Ceder Street, Southeast, around 9:30 p.m. and the boy was hit after a group of five fired shots in his direction, according to DC Police.

It is not known if the boy was the intended target. He would reportedly be pronounced dead by doctors at the hospital after being taken from the scene by medics.

DC Police Cheif Peter Newsham was on scene and answered questions on the DC Police Department's Twitter page via Periscope.

The reason for the shooting is not known. It is also not known if there are suspects that police have identified for this shooting.

If you have any info on this investigation call: 202-727-9099.