Police: Man dies after high-speed motorcycle crash in Arlington

Arlington County Police are still investing the crash and are asking anyone who knows more to help.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A man was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a pole at high speeds Friday night, police said.

Arlington County Police said they were called to the scene near Walter Reed Drive and South Wakefield Street in Arlington around 7:45 p.m. after receiving multiple calls that a crash had occurred.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 27-year-old Gilberto Portillo-Solorzano, an Arlington resident.

According to police, Portillo-Solorzano was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck the pole. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

Now, Arlington County police are asking for your help. Anyone who might know any information about the crash is ask to contact Detective J. Bartholomew of the Arlington County Police Department’s Critical Accident Team at 703-228-7012 or JBartholomew@arlingtonva.us.