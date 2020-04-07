'Leave the fireworks to the professionals' | Firework accident kills DC man

DC Police is waring the District after a man died while igniting fireworks Friday evening.

WASHINGTON — A man died igniting fireworks Friday evening in the District, and DC Police want residents to "leave the fireworks to the professionals."

DC Police responded to the 800 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest, to find a man who had significant injuries and in desperate need of medical, according to officials.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services took the man to the hospital, but doctors and medical personnel were unable to save the man's life due to the injuries he sustained.

A full report of the firework accident is pending, according to DC officials.