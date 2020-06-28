Strong storms down trees, flood streets in the DMV on Saturday

A line of strong storms moved through the D.C. area Saturday evening with heavy rain and winds leaving damage in parts of the DMV.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer Tweeted that the damage appeared to be concentrated in and around Bethesda

"Storm Activity @MontgomeryCoMD Mostly in a Bethesda Area Multiple trees on multiple houses, In area along Jones bridge Rd- between Rockville Pike and Connecticut Avenue, Also had car stranded in high water OL beltway near Georgia ave - driver out of harm."

Shortly after the line of storms moved through PEPCO reported 1,600 customers without power across their service area. BG&E had fewer than 500 customers out across their system and Dominion Virginia has less than 90 customers without service in Northern Virginia.

Summer storms have impacted DC, Maryland and Virginia substantially over the last two weeks. Severe storms last week took down trees, caused power outages and impacted traffic.