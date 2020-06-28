x
Skip Navigation

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

dc

Strong storms down trees, flood streets in the DMV on Saturday

A line of strong storms moved through the D.C. area Saturday evening with heavy rain and winds leaving damage in parts of the DMV.

BETHESDA, Md. — A line of strong storms moved through the D.C. area Saturday evening with heavy rain and winds leaving damage in parts of DC, Maryland and Virginia.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer Tweeted that the damage appeared to be concentrated in and around Bethesda

"Storm Activity @MontgomeryCoMD Mostly in a Bethesda Area Multiple trees on multiple houses, In area along Jones bridge Rd- between Rockville Pike and Connecticut Avenue, Also had car stranded in high water OL beltway near Georgia ave - driver out of harm."

Shortly after the line of storms moved through PEPCO  reported 1,600 customers without power across their service area. BG&E had fewer than 500 customers out across their system and Dominion Virginia has less than 90 customers without service in Northern Virginia. 

Summer storms have impacted DC, Maryland and Virginia substantially over the last two weeks. Severe storms last week took down trees, caused power outages and impacted traffic. 

Storms in the DMV are expected Sunday evening, and it will be humid and hot for most of the day.

RELATED: Flash Flood Warning for parts of DMV until 7:45 p.m.

RELATED: Massive amounts of Saharan dust could make it all the way from Africa to the DMV Sunday

RELATED: 8 Years Ago: The Dreaded Derecho of 2012

RELATED: Monday storms bring strong winds and damage to DMV neighborhoods

RELATED: Could schools hold classes outdoors to reduce coronavirus risks? Denmark tried it, and it worked

RELATED: US honeybees are doing better after bad year, survey shows

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.