Monday storms bring strong winds and damage to DMV neighborhoods

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were seen across the DMV due to rough weather Monday afternoon. Storms will also be seen on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — Storms Monday afternoon caused downed trees, knocked out power and caused traffic issues across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The storms are part of the long stretch of bad weather that has hit the DMV, and more is expected to been seen as well Tuesday afternoon.

From southern Maryland to Northern Virginia, tress went down. Some even striking houses and damaging roofs.

WUSA9's John Henry even captured downed trees and damage seen in Loudoun County.

Severe Thunderstorm warnings started being announced around 4 p.m. after storms moved from the mountains earlier in the day.

More storms could be seen Monday evening as more weather moves through the area. You can follow the action on our radar here.