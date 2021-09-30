Driver injured after striking pole in Northeast DC

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Benning Road NE.

WASHINGTON — A driver is in the hospital with serious injuries after they hit a pole early Thursday morning.

A Metropolitan Police Department Watch Commander in DC's 5th district said the crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Benning Road NE. Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the crash.

The driver, who was the only person in the car was taken to the hospital for injuries. Police have not released any information about who that driver was, but say their injuries were serious.

Utilities crews were on scene early Thursday working to safely remove the damaged pole. Benning Road Northeast was closed in both directions while police investigate the crash and utility crews work to clean up the damaged pole.

The watch commander said both lanes of Benning Road Northeast would be closed for the foreseeable future Thursday.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.