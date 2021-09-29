Several reported injuries in bus crash near Rockville Metro station

It was one of two crashes involving buses in Montgomery County Wednesday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Several people are injured after a bus crash in Montgomery County Wednesday morning, according to Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Church Street near Rockville Pike, Piringer said.

Piringer did not offer details about what led to the crash but did say in a tweet that there were passengers on the bus at the time of the collision. Some passengers were being evaluated for injuries by medical crews on the scene, Piringer said.

Some lanes are blocked in the area of the Rockville Metro station while police investigate the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

In a separate incident, a bus went off the road near Shady Grove Metro station. The bus went into the heavy brush near a railroad track. There were no passengers on board at the time of the crash, which happened around 6:30 a.m.

Some CSX railroad delays are expected since the crash has shut down one of the railroad tracks.

Piringer said the driver of the bus was trapped in the vehicle briefly, but has since been rescued and was not injured.

Motorists are asked to avoid both of these areas so that crews can work to clear the scenes.