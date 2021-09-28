Police: Vehicle sought in a hit and run on New York Ave in Northeast

A Scooterist has life-threatening injuries after a driver struck the rider and left the scene police say.

WASHINGTON — The Major Crash Unit of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a serious crash where a scooter rider was struck by a driver of a car in Northeast, and the driver of the vehicle drove away.

The police say that on Saturday, September 25 at just after 2:30 a.m. they responded to a crash that was involving a rental scooter in the area of 3300 New York Ave Northeast.

In the early stages of the investigation, police are saying that the scooterist, only identified as an adult male, was traveling eastbound on New York Avenue Northeast when an unknown vehicle that was also traveling eastbound struck the rider.

The driver of the car then left the area. The scooter rider was taken to a local hospital with what MPD says are life-threatening injuries.

#Breaking MPD looking for a driver involved in a hit and run in NE. Happened on 9/25 at 2:25am at 3300 blk New York Ave, the driver struck the operator of the scooter and then fled the scene. The rider of the scooter has life threatening injuries. Photos Below @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/yMIGlCKSNk — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) September 28, 2021

The suspect vehicle, described as a dark-colored SUV, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos above, per the press release from the police.