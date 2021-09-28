Police: Vehicle sought in a hit and run on New York Ave in Northeast

WASHINGTON — The Major Crash Unit of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a serious crash where a scooter rider was struck by a driver of a car in Northeast, and the driver of the vehicle drove away.
The police say that on Saturday, September 25 at just after 2:30 a.m. they responded to a crash that was involving a rental scooter in the area of 3300 New York Ave Northeast.
In the early stages of the investigation, police are saying that the scooterist, only identified as an adult male, was traveling eastbound on New York Avenue Northeast when an unknown vehicle that was also traveling eastbound struck the rider.
The driver of the car then left the area. The scooter rider was taken to a local hospital with what MPD says are life-threatening injuries.
The suspect vehicle, described as a dark-colored SUV, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos above, per the press release from the police.
Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.