WASHINGTON — D.C. elementary school students want the best for the District too. So, they invited Mayor Bowser to hear their ideas on D.C. statehood.
Mayor Bowser visited the third-graders at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School to see their projects on the future of D.C.
During the event, the students were also able to participate in a mock press conference and ask Mayor Bowser questions.
The class projects were part of an English Language Arts class on government.
