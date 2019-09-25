WASHINGTON — D.C. elementary school students want the best for the District too. So, they invited Mayor Bowser to hear their ideas on D.C. statehood.

Mayor Bowser visited the third-graders at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School to see their projects on the future of D.C.

During the event, the students were also able to participate in a mock press conference and ask Mayor Bowser questions.

The class projects were part of an English Language Arts class on government.

