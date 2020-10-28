Cyclist dead after being hit by an unmarked DC police car in Prince George's County

East Capitol Street remains closed due to the ongoing investigation.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A DC Police SUV hit and killed a bicyclist Tuesday afternoon that was traveling in Prince George's County, according to the county's police department in a post on Twitter.

The man was hit by the unmarked SUV when traveling around 4 p.m. in the westbound lanes of East Capitol Street, said the Prince George's County Police Department.

The bicyclist died at the hospital, added the department.

PGPD did not release any more information on the investigation and said any further questions should be directed to the Metropolitan Police Department.

MPD confirmed that an on-duty officer was involved in the accident, but gave no further statement.

