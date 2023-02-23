DC Police search for suspect in double shooting

While no suspect descriptions are known, police have released photos of the person they believe is responsible for the shooting.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect they believe is responsible for a double shooting in Northeast D.C.

According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to the 1800 block of M Street just before 8 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. First responders took the man to an area hospital for help. He is expected to survive.

A short time later, investigators learned of a second victim that was found at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

MPD seeks suspects and a vehicle in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on 2/23/23 in the 1800 block of M Street, NE.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



MPD seeks suspects and a vehicle in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on 2/23/23 in the 1800 block of M Street, NE.