DC Police search for suspect in double shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect they believe is responsible for a double shooting in Northeast D.C.
According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to the 1800 block of M Street just before 8 p.m. on Thursday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. First responders took the man to an area hospital for help. He is expected to survive.
A short time later, investigators learned of a second victim that was found at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
While no suspect descriptions are known, police have released photos of the person they believe is responsible for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. MPD offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District.
