No charges filed against off-duty DC Police officer who shot, killed man at Wharf restaurant

Officials say there is insufficient evidence to file charges against a Metropolitan Police Commander who shot and killed a man outside a DC restaurant in 2022.

Editor's Note: The video above was published in July 2022 following the shooting when it was first reported.

According to a release from the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, 23-year-old Lazarus Wilson was killed in the shooting.

The shooting was reported after 9 p.m. on July 16, 2022. Officials claim Commander Jason Bagshaw of the Special Operations Division was eating with his wife at a restaurant in the Wharf neighborhood when he noticed a commotion in front of the restaurant.

Bagshaw was off-duty at the time but was carrying his Glock 17 service pistol.

When he and his wife went to investigate the shooting, officials claim they noticed employees and patrons were beginning to crouch down and crawl away.

Investigators with The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the MPD Internal Affairs Division say Bagshaw and his wife left the restaurant and saw Wilson pointing a gun at another person during a possible robbery attempt. Police confirm they did find a gun following the shooting.

Bagshaw reportedly grabbed his service weapon from its holster and pointed it at Wilson before demanding Wilson drop the weapon. When Wilson did not comply, Bagshaw shot him in the left cheek.

Wilson was taken to an area hospital for help where he died later that evening.

"After a careful, thorough, and independent review of the evidence, federal prosecutors found insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Commander Bagshaw used excessive force under the circumstances," officials said in a press release.

Investigators say the case was closed after speaking with witnesses, listening to recorded radio communications and analyzing forensic evidence and autopsy reports.