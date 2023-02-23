MPD: Suspect caught on surveillance camera stealing a car in Northwest DC

The car was left unattended with the keys in the ignition on N Street in Northwest.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a man accused of stealing a car left running in Northwest D.C.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, around 4:30 p.m., police claim the man got into an unattended car that was left running with the keys in the ignition on N Street in Northwest. He then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

Detectives say that car has since been recovered.

The alleged suspect was captured on nearby surveillance camera, and can be seen photographed below.

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.