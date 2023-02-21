3 wounded in Northeast DC shooting

The shooting happened in the area of 14th Street and Montana Avenue, Northeast.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Three men were shot in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Police say a call came in around 10:30 p.m. about a shooting in the area of 14th Street and Montana Avenue, Northeast.

When police arrived, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All three of the victims were men.

All three of the men were transported to an area hospital. Police have said at least two of the men were conscious and breathing when they were transported.

Police said that one of the men was not breathing when they arrived, but his condition remains unclear.

Homicide detectives had been called to the scene of the shooting.

MPD said the 1400 block of Montana Avenue, Northeast between 14th Street and Saratoga Avenue is closed due to the police activity. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

No other information was immediately available.