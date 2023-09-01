Murder suspect accused of shooting his girlfriend to death in Prince George's County arrested in Florida

Over two years later, Kevin Jackson, a Maryland man, was located states away. And, now, he is facing several charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death in Prince George's County in 2021, has been located and arrested in Florida, police said.

The homicide dates back to Dec. 17, 2021, around 10:45 p.m., when officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Leah Court, off of Auth Road, in Camp Springs. At the location, responding officers found the victim, later identified as 51-year-old Kimberly Page, of Capitol Heights, unresponsive in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, through an initial investigation, it was determined that the suspect in the case, 44-year-old Kevin Jackson, of Suitland, MD, shot Page during a dispute between the two.

The suspect wanted in connection with a December 2021 fatal shooting in Camp Springs is in custody. He’s 44-year-old Kevin Lorenzo Jackson of Suitland, charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 51-year-old Kimberly Page of Capitol Heights. https://t.co/0q5k8qf9ZB pic.twitter.com/Ap6XY7ETDb — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 8, 2023

Jackson is charged with first and second degree murder along with other related charges, police said. He was taken into custody in Orange County, Florida, where he remains pending extradition to Maryland.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation, are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)