DC Police officer found guilty of sexually abusing 10-year-old girl for years

WASHINGTON — A D.C. Police officer was convicted Tuesday on multiple counts of first-degree child sexual abuse after he repeatedly abused a young girl for years.

According to the Department of Justice, 29-year-old Charles Johnson sexually abused a child on multiple occasions between November 2019 and September 2021. The victim was nine and ten years old at the time of the assaults.

Prosecutors say Johnson abused the young girl while he lived in the home, taking advantage of the occasions when she was left in his care. Officials explained that the victim felt she could not come forward because Johnson was threatening her and her mother's lives.

John was arrested in July 2022 and charged with first-degree child sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances, multiple counts of first-degree sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances, second-degree child sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances, attempted first-degree child sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances, and assault.

Johnson became a sworn member of the Metropolitan Police Department in 2019. In 2022, the department said he was assigned to the First District. Following his arrest, the department claimed Johnson's police powers were revoked and he was placed on administrative leave.