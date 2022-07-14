DC Police officer arrested for sexually abusing young girl

Charles Johnson II is accused of sexually abusing an unidentified girl between January 2020 and September 2021 in D.C.

WASHINGTON — A Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer is facing charges after officials claim he sexually abused a young girl for more than a year.

According to a press release from MPD, 28-year-old Charles Johnson II is accused of sexually abusing an unidentified girl between January 2020 and September 2021 in D.C.

Detectives from the MPD Youth and Family Services Division are investigating the allegations and arrested Johnson Thursday. He has been charged with two counts of First Degree Child Sex Abuse.

Johnson has been a sworn member of the Department since 2019. MPD says he was assigned to the First District. The department claims Johnson's police powers have been revoked and he has been placed on administrative leave.

