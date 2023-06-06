Man shot to death becomes DC's 100th homicide victim of 2023

This time last year, DC Police had only investigated 85 homicides.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. Tuesday evening, marking an ominous milestone for the District as this marks 100 homicides so far this year.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a Shell Gas Station in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

Police have only identified the person killed as a man.

Very little is known about the deadly shooting at this time. Officers have not released any information regarding a possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said a black Honda was seen leaving the gas station and is a vehicle of interest. No other suspect information is available at this time.

The man's death marks 100 homicides for the District so far this year. According to the Metropolitan Police Department's Crime Stats at a Glance, D.C. has seen a 17.6% increase in homicides this year, with MPD reporting only 85 homicides around the same time in 2022.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

