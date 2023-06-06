FBI agent who shot Troy Bullock will not face charges

The off-duty agent, who has not been named, will not face charges for the deadly shooting that happened on December 7, 2022, due to "insufficient evidence."

WASHINGTON — An FBI agent who shot a man during a fight, causing people to run from a Metro Center train platform, will not face charges for killing 28-year-old Troy Bullock.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, the off-duty agent, who has not been named, will not face charges for the deadly shooting that happened on Dec. 7, 2022, due to "insufficient evidence."

Metropolitan Police Department investigators worked with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to speak with witnesses and review surveillance video, cell phone footage and more.

Officials claim the FBI special agent was standing on the platform when the agent noticed Bullock trying to start a fight with another person. The agent reportedly tried to step in and defuse the situation and that is when officials say Bullock turned his aggression toward the agent, grabbing the agent and pushing him over a utility wall. The pair fell around three feet to the ground below, where the fight continued.

That is when the agent reportedly drew his service weapon and shot Bullock, who died at the scene a short time later.

Surveillance video of the incident was released by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). In the video, hundreds of people can be seen waiting on the train platform. While there is no sound in the video, at around 33 seconds in, the crowds of people waiting on the platform can be seen running away, while some people can be seen hiding to the side to avoid being run over by the fleeing crowd.

In a second video also posted by WMATA, you can see the beginning of the fight and the moment the pair go over the wall and fall eight feet, other people walk up to look over the wall afterward. The second video also does not have sound but you can see people on the platform running while some attempt to bang on the Red Line train's doors to try to get inside.

A third angle shows the agent and the Bullock talking to each other before the pair begin shoving each other and eventually go over the wall.

No footage showing the two men after they fall, or the shooting itself, has been released.