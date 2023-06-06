x
Police search for car connected to SE DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding a car they believe is connected to a shooting that left a man injured Monday evening.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast after 3:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was conscious and breathing when help arrived and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

A day later, police released images of a car they believe to be connected to the shooting. 

No other suspect information or description has been released. There is no word on a possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for a violent crime in D.C. 

