Police search for car connected to SE DC shooting

Officers were called to the 300 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast after 3:15 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding a car they believe is connected to a shooting that left a man injured Monday evening.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was conscious and breathing when help arrived and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

A day later, police released images of a car they believe to be connected to the shooting.

MPD seeks a vehicle in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, June 5, 2023, in the 300 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/fy2hUccAlA pic.twitter.com/6VOE46FLW9 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 6, 2023

No other suspect information or description has been released. There is no word on a possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for a violent crime in D.C.