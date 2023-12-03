Firefighters fight gas-fed fire at businesses in Fairfax County

While fighting to contain the flames, hot spots and smoke, Columbia Pike was closed between Backlick Road and John Marr Drive.

ANNANDALE, Va. — A gas-fed restaurant fire in Fairfax County has left firefighters battling through heavy smoke for hours Sunday morning.

Firefighters with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded just after 7 a.m. to Columbia Pike, at the small strip mall which include businesses such as Jj Hair Salon and To Sok Jip, in Annandale. The fire was said to be a two-alarm incident.

Once at the scene, firefighters were met with heavy smoke showing from the roof line of the businesses. The fire department's public information officer said it is unknown at this time which business the flames started at.

UPDATE - building fire in the 7200 block of Columbia Pike. Crews working to extinguish fire. No reported injuries at this time. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/6uF9RklNwm — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) March 12, 2023

While fighting to contain the flames, hot spots and smoke, Columbia Pike was closed between Backlick Road and John Marr Drive.

Around two hours after being informed of the flame by someone who passed by the location, crews were still working to extinguish the fire. The fire department said in a 9:14 a.m. tweet that they were operating in defensive mode due to the instability of the building. All of the firefighters were outside of the building working to put out the fire.

UPDATE - building fire in the 7200 block of Columbia Pike. Crews still working to extinguish fire. Operation is in defensive mode due to instability of building - all firefighters outside of building to extinguish the fire. No reported injuries at this time. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/CXNzrav1x8 — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) March 12, 2023

Over three hours later, firefighters still found themselves at a smoky scene. They said the bulk of the fire was under control, but a small gas-fed fire was still burning, according to a 10:14 a.m. tweet.

Washington Gas responded to the scene to help. Access to the gas line was shut down in the road and the company is working to access the source of the problem so the fire department can fully extinguish the flame.

UPDATE - building fire in the 7200 block of Columbia Pike. Bulk of fire under control. Small gas fed fire still burning. Access to gas line to shut down in road. Gas company working to access. No reported injuries at this time. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/4YB4OOtSeP — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) March 12, 2023

According to the fire department, there are four businesses in the strip mall that are affected. Though the fire is gas-fed, it is not the determined cause. The cause of the fire is currently unknown as well as the amount of damage that has been caused.

Fire officials did say no injuries were reported.