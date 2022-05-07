Firefighters respond to fire at RFK Stadium

WASHINGTON — Officials say that firefighters from the DC Fire Department are responding to an active fire at RFK Stadium.
In a tweet, the DC Fire and EMS say the fire is on the east side of the stadium. Officials say that smoke is showing in the vicinity of Gate C of RFK.
Officials say that multiple fires were found "in below-grade levels in the stadium." Officials add that there have not been any injuries reported.
Officials have not yet released any additional information about the fire or how it started.
This is an ongoing investigation and WUSA9 will provide more information as it becomes available.
