x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Firefighters respond to fire at RFK Stadium

Officials say that DC Fire and EMS are responding to a fire at RFK Stadium in D.C.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Officials say that firefighters from the DC Fire Department are responding to an active fire at RFK Stadium.

In a tweet, the DC Fire and EMS say the fire is on the east side of the stadium. Officials say that smoke is showing in the vicinity of Gate C of RFK.

Officials say that multiple fires were found "in below-grade levels in the stadium." Officials add that there have not been any injuries reported.

Officials have not yet released any additional information about the fire or how it started. 

This is an ongoing investigation and WUSA9 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Read more from WUSA9:

RELATED: What to do during a Tornado Warning in the DMV

RELATED: 16-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC

RELATED: Police respond to string of violent incidents in just over 24 hours in DC

RELATED: 'A firearm injury is a public health problem' | New data shows gunfire injuries up 72% in Virginia

RELATED: Maryland suspends 'good and substantial' reason for 'wear and carry' gun permits, following Supreme Court ruling

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement