16-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC

Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting that happened in the 700 block of Kennilworth Terrace

WASHINGTON — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Kennilworth Terrace Northeast around 1:15 a.m. When they arrived on scene they found the boy shot. Police say the teen has died from his injuries, but it is not clear if he died at the scene of the shooting or at an area hospital.

Investigators say they are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, but say they are looking for a suspect seen wearing a white collared shirt.

The victim has not yet been identified by police.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to police.

According to the latest data available, as of July 1, MPD has responded to 104 homicides in D.C. That's a 14% increase from the same time last year.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.