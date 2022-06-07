9-year-old hit by car in SE DC in December dies at home, family attorney says

Kaidyn Green was left paralyzed from the neck down after being by a car leaving his school, Kipp Honor Academy, on Dec. 10, 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on Dec. 15, 2021.

A 9-year-old boy badly injured in a car crash outside his school in December 2021 passed away on June 2, according to a statement from the family's lawyer. The statement did not specify how the child died.

Kaidyn Green was paralyzed from the neck down after he had been hit by a car while leaving school at KIPP DC Honor Academy just after 2 p.m. on Dec. 10. The driver of the car that struck Kaidyn stayed on the scene, police said.

According to his mother, Kaidyn's lungs were badly damaged in the crash and he was on life support for weeks. When WUSA9 last spoke to the family in late December, he was scheduled for surgery in January that they were hopeful would restore some of his abilities.

"Kaidyn had recently returned home following months of hospitalization and intensive rehabilitation," a statement released by the family's attorney, Keith Watters, said. "He was greeted by family and friends with a welcome home party."

Kaidyn Green | Sad news. Kaidyn, the 9-yo boy who was struck by a car outside @KIPP, on Wheeler Road SE, in DC, last December, has died, according to lawyers representing his family. @MegMRivers' original story on that crash can be found here: https://t.co/HJBMN0x9w9 (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/WrpIkdhtIH — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) June 7, 2022

Watters went on to say the family wanted to thank all those who had provided medical care to Kaidyn.

"[Kaidyn] was an exceptionally good-hearted child who always smiled despite his critical medical condition," Watters wrote in his statement. "The family wishes to thank all who provided them with their love and support during this very painful and difficult time."