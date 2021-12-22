9-year-old believed to be paralyzed from the next down after being struck by car in Southeast DC, mother says

According to his mother, Kaidyn's lungs were badly damaged in the crash and another surgery is scheduled for January.

WASHINGTON — The mother of a 9-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Southeast DC earlier this month says her son is believed to be paralyzed from the neck down.

In a statement from a lawyer for the Green family, the young boy's mother provided an update after her son was hit by a car while leaving school at KIPP DC Honor Academy just after 2 p.m. on December 10.

9-year-old Kaidyn Green was seriously injured in the incident and required to be on life support. According to his mother, Kaidyn's lungs were badly damaged in the crash and another surgery is scheduled for January.

In the heartbreaking update, the family's lawyer said doctors believe the boy will be paralyzed from the neck down. Kaidyn's mother is hopeful that the January surgery will restore some of his abilities.

"Kaidyn is a strong and courageous 9-year-old who is alert and aware of his condition," said Janelle R. Kuehnert, Esq. in the update. "His mother has remained by his bedside at Children’s National Hospital since the accident."

The driver stayed on the scene following the crash, police said.

