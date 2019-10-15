WASHINGTON — Capital City Mambo Sauce co-owner, Charles Jones has passed away.

According to a post on the company's Instagram, the man behind the legendary small D.C. business died on Friday.

Jones' wife, Arsha Jones, shared the announcement on social media and wanted to thank their customers for their support of the business.

"This is more than a business for us - it’s our life. The D.C. area is our home. We have four boys who eat this sauce almost every day. In every meeting, phone call and email our goal was to share with the world our love for the DMV," Arsha said.

She went on in the post to say the duo started Capital City Mambo Sauce in their kitchen and eventually built their business up to a full staff and warehouse.

Mambo Sauce is a D.C. staple used on chicken wings, french fries, and can be used as a replacement for other condiments. It has a sweet and tangy taste and in some areas in the District, it is recognized as the "house" sauce.

The family-owned company made it their mission to expand the D.C.-based condiment and have gone as far as including it in several retail stores, restaurants, and specialty shops. They said they wanted to share a product of their childhood with the rest of the world.

"We are going to keep pushing until D.C. is on the map and everyone knows about our culture. It’s what Charles would have wanted," Arsha said.

Charles Jones leaves behind his wife, his four children, and his legendary wing sauce that has brought the taste of D.C. to households around the nation.

