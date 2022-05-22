Special police officer fatally shot in Southeast DC, investigators say

A special police officer was shot and killed while on duty in the 2500 block of Elvans Road, investigators say.

WASHINGTON — A 33-year-old man was found dead from gunshot wounds early Sunday in Southeast D.C, police say.

Metropolitan Police Department released a statement identifying the man as Shawn Minor of Forestville, Md. At the time he was killed, police say Minor was on duty working as a special police officer.

Officers were called Sunday around 12:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of Elvans Road in Southeast for reports of gunshots.

When police arrived, they found Minor suffering with "apparent gunshot wounds," wearing his special police uniform. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and said Minor was not displaying any signs of life.

MPD says Minor was taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

It is unclear if police have any leads about who shot Minor.

Police say they are offering a reward of $25,000 to anyone who can provide relevant information that can lead to an arrest and conviction. People who have information that could be helpful to investigators should call 202-727-9099 or send a text message to 50411.