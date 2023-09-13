3 shootings reported in DC in less than 4 hours

Police have not released any information regarding suspects in any of the three shootings at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened less than four hours apart in D.C. Wednesday evening.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were first called to the 3100 block of 16th Street Northwest around 4:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. That victim was conscious and breathing when help arrived and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Less than an hour later, police officers were called to the 3000 block of 30th Street Southeast for another shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man had been shot. He was conscious and breathing when first responders took him to an area hospital for help.

Yet another shooting was reported in Southeast just before 8:15 p.m. in the 100 block of 35th Street. The victim, only identified as a man, was conscious and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital.

Police have not released any information regarding suspects in any of the three shootings at this time. There is no word on any motives.

Investigators have not connected any of the shootings.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

WATCH NEXT: Weapon detectors installed at DuVal High School after student is shot and killed off campus