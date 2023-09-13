Man arrested for February triple shooting that killed 1

The man killed was later identified as 21-year-old Jayvon Jones, of Southeast, D.C.

WASHINGTON — Months after a shooting left two men injured and another dead, police have arrested a second suspect.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast just after 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 21.

When officers arrived, they found three men had been shot. First responders with DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services took the men to an area hospital, where one died and the other two were treated for their injuries.

Exactly one month later, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a man from Hyattsville, Maryland in connection to the deadly shooting. He was taken to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with second degree murder while armed.

On Friday, more than six months after Jones was killed, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 31-year-old Jerome Dukes of Northeast, D.C. He has been charged with second degree murder while armed.