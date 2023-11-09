Teen dies, man injured after shooting in Northeast DC

Investigators say the teenager was the victim of a fight and the man tried to intervene when they were both shot.

WASHINGTON — A teenager has died and a man is injured after a shooting in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, an officer was patrolling in the 2300 block of Washington Place when they heard gunshots just after 4:30 p.m.

The officer followed the sound and found a teenage boy and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the teen was unconscious but breathing when help arrived, he later died at an area hospital. The man who was shot is expected to survive.

Police are on the lookout for three men wearing all black and blue masks who fled from the area in a black SUV. Anyone with information can contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

