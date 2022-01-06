DC gun violence awareness campaign 202forPeace kicks off this weekend

Here's how to support their mission of making our streets safer and keeping our neighbors alive.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A D.C. citywide campaign to raise awareness surrounding the many facets of gun violence and the wreckage it leaves in its wake is kicking off Friday.

All are invited to engage in the critical campaign 202forPeace, which features education events, service projects and activities as well as community re-engagement.

The campaign is primarily designed to raise awareness about the services and support available to District residents who are vulnerable to violence or violent activity, as well as increase community buy-in with messaging and activities targeted to keep youth safe.

The campaign also intends to share survivor stories and experiences in order to "humanize violence and challenge our community values toward a shared and common vision of peace," organizers describe.

Campaign creators share that 202forPeace is a grassroots collaborative effort of agencies across the District to build community-based support to prevent gun violence and other violent crime.

Residents are encouraged to get involved with the movement through volunteerism or community service and posting in the Virtual Memorial.

Planned events, from a speech by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in Southeast to a talent competition in Northwest, welcome the public. Find a full list and details here.

The group also highlights the DC Gun Violence Reduction Plan, which D.C. Mayor Bowser created with her team in 2016 in order to make the city safer and stronger.

The plan involves the creation of community crime prevention teams, a victims' services agency establishment of a homicide reduction task force within MPD, stop and frisk and crime data collection, as well as officer retention and recruitment.

Learn more about this plan and the progress that has so far been made by clicking here.