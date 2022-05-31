x
DC

Two women seriously injured after car they were sitting in is shot multiple times, police say

Shotspotter, a gunshot detection system, reported to MPD that about 20 gunshots had been heard in the area.
Credit: WUSA

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating and two women are in serious condition after a car they were sitting in was shot at multiple times in Northeast D.C. 

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened on May 16. Officers were called to the 5300 block of Dix Street after someone reported hearing gunshots. 

Shotspotter, a gunshot detection system, alerted MPD that about 20 gunshots had been heard in the area.

When officers arrived they saw two women sitting inside a car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect. Days after the shooting, MPD shared a video hoping someone would recognize the car that may have been used in the shooting. 

According to officials, the suspect was last seen driving eastbound on Dix St NE heading towards 54th St NE.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

