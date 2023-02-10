2 girls stabbed in Northeast DC

Police are on the lookout for three people after two young girls were stabbed Monday night.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two girls were stabbed in Northeast D.C. Monday evening.

According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of Q Street just before 6:30 p.m.

Two girls were injured in the attack. The victims have only been identified as two girls under the age of 18. Both were conscious and breathing when help arrived and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police are now on the lookout for three people in connection to the stabbing. Those assailants are described as a heavy-set woman in her 40s wearing a white shirt and black clothing, a man in his 20s wearing a blue, multicolored hoodie with gray pants and a black in his 20s last seen wearing a black hoodie with gray jeans and pink shoes.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tipline at 50411.

