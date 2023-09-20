Arrest made in stabbing death of man who went missing last month

WASHINGTON — A Southeast D.C. man went missing in August, and now police say they've arrested his killer.
Anthony Jordan, 42, was last seen on Aug. 4 in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. On Aug. 8, he was officially reported missing.
The Metropolitan Police Department said their detectives found evidence that led them to believe Jordan was stabbed to death on Aug. 4.
On Tuesday, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 27-year-old Lewis Jones, of Southeast, D.C.
Jones was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with first-degree murder while armed and second-degree murder while armed.
The police department is still investigating Jordan's death.
The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.
Anyone with information about this case should call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.
RELATED: 'Ari, don't die' | Court docs give insight into shooting that killed 10-year-old Arianna Davis
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.