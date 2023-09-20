Arrest made in stabbing death of man who went missing last month

Anthony Jordan, 42, was last seen on Aug. 4 in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. On Aug. 8, he was officially reported missing.

WASHINGTON — A Southeast D.C. man went missing in August, and now police say they've arrested his killer.

The Metropolitan Police Department said their detectives found evidence that led them to believe Jordan was stabbed to death on Aug. 4.

On Tuesday, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 27-year-old Lewis Jones, of Southeast, D.C.

Jones was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with first-degree murder while armed and second-degree murder while armed.

The police department is still investigating Jordan's death.

