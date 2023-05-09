1 person in custody for stabbing that left man injured in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — A late-night stabbing in Northwest D.C. has left a man injured and the police department investigating what happened.
Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to K Street Northwest, off of 14th Street Northwest, nearby The Park at 14th, around 11:15 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival at the scene, they found a man stabbed in the chest.
The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Police say he is expected to recover. No information has been released about the man's identity, this includes where he is from as well as his age.
The police department has a man in custody in connection to the crime. No information has been released about the suspect, including his name, age, or his exact connection to the stabbing.
The investigation into the stabbing is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.
