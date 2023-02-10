Maryland man faces life in prison after strangling mother

Lenora Coates-Slade was found with multiple stab wounds to her body and a plastic bag wrapped around her head in her garage.

LA PLATA, Md. — A Maryland man faces life in prison after being convicted for the murder of his own mother.

Brandon Kiah Slade, 29, was convicted after a 6-day trial on first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and other related charges in the death of his mother Lenora Coates-Slade.

Editor's Note: Details may be deemed disturbing. Read with caution.

On Oct. 15, 2020, officers responded to a home in Indian Head after getting a report of unknown trouble. At the scene, officers discovered Lenora Coates-Slade with multiple stab wounds to her body and a plastic bag wrapped around her head in her garage. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers then spoke with a member of the victim's family, who also lived at the home. That family member was not home at the time of the assault and reported to officers that she had become worried when she was not able to get in touch with the victim.

After calling the victim's phone, the family member immediately got a phone call from Slade saying that his mother was sleeping. The family member asked two people to do a welfare check on the victim, and then called the police.

The family member was then able to show officers footage of part of the murder that was captured by the home's surveillance system. In the video, the suspect, identified by the family member as Brandon Slade, is seen forcefully holding the victim as she tries to break free. Blood can be seen on the victim's shirt during the struggle. Slade is seen strangling the victim into what appeared to be unconsciousness. The victim was then dragged inside of the home. Moments later, Slade reappeared to wash the victim’s blood off the front porch steps.

Further investigation revealed that Slade did not live in the home with his mother, however, he spent the night at the house on Oct. 14 and had breakfast in the morning with her on Oct. 15. This is when the two got into an argument during breakfast and Slade began to assault his mother in the kitchen.

Police say she was able to escape the house and went outside screaming, but Slade followed and strangled her. Ultimately bringing her to the home's garage where she was later found dead.

Another family member of the victim reported that the victim was previously assaulted by Slade in Prince George’s County at an earlier date.

A sentencing date has been set for Slade on December 7, 2023. He faces Life in prison.

Slade was found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and wearing/carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.