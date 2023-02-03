Driver runs red light, striking and killing pedestrian in Prince George's County

Investigators also believe the driver left the scene, but later returned.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man crossing the street was hit by a truck driver who ran a red light in Prince George's County Thursday night and died, Maryland State Police said.

Troopers responded just before 7:45 p.m. to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way, not far away from Prince George's Community College's main campus, in Kettering after receiving a report of a pedestrian-involved crash.

Through an initial investigation, police determined that the driver of a truck ran the red light and hit the man in the crosswalk. Investigators also believe the driver left the scene, but later returned.

The 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.The man's identity has not been released and will be withheld until next of kin is notified.

The road was closed for around four hours after the crash.

No information has been released about the driver.

The investigation is active and ongoing.