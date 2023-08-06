19-year-old killed after being ejected from car during crash on Pennsylvania Ave.

Police say Madison Jones was riding in the backseat of a Ford Focus when another vehicle slammed into the car, causes her to be ejected from the Ford.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a car crash left a 19-year-old dead in Southeast D.C. early Thursday morning.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of 11th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

Investigators say just before 12:30 a.m., a 2005 Ford Focus was driving north on 11th Street when a 2017 Mercedes C300 on Pennsylvania Avenue drove through a red light and slammed into the Ford Focus.

The Mercedes hit the driver's side of the Ford, causing a woman in the backseat to be ejected from the vehicle.

The two people inside the Mercedes reportedly ran away following the crash. There is no word on who those people are or if they have been found.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced the woman who had been ejected from the car dead. Police have identified the woman as 19-year-old Madison Jones, of Northwest, DC.

Two other people who were riding in the Ford were treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

