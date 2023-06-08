2 hospitalized form car crashing into Rockville restaurant

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Two people are hospitalized after the car crashed through the wall of a Maryland restaurant. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.

Montgomery County firefighters were called to Peter's Grill in the 500 block of East Gude Drive in Rockville around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after a car went through the side of the business after a two-car crash. Fire crews said two people were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

Code Enforcement officials were called to the business to see if the restaurant could open Thursday. We have reached out to Peter's Grill to see if they are open, but have not yet heard back.

MCFRS units are on the scene of a vehicle into a building in the 500 blk of E Gude Dr(Rockville). Two adults with NLT injuries are being transported to local hospitals. Fire Code Enforcement is en route to assist the business with reopening. @DavidPazos15 @mcfrsPIO pic.twitter.com/dEUDnZ2qIm — Pazos@mcfrsPIO (@DavidPazos15) June 8, 2023

