DC police officer killed in Virginia motorcycle crash

WASHINGTON — An eight-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department was killed in a motorcycle crash in Virginia on Wednesday. Police identified the officer killed as Officer Nelson Casillas.
The police department expressed sympathies for the officer's family, but did not offer details about the crash, including where it happened or what led up to the crash.
This is the second motorcycle crash to claim the life of an MPD officer recently. Back in April, Sergeant Jin Park, an 11-year veteran of the department, was killed in a crash on his way home from a shift in D.C.
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ofc. Nelson Casillas, an 8-year member with MPD, who was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident earlier today in Virginia. Our heartfelt sympathies are with his family & friends during this difficult time," the police department said in a tweet.
