x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

DC police officer killed in Virginia motorcycle crash

Officer Nelson Casillas was a member of the Metropolitan Police Department of eight years.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — An eight-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department was killed in a motorcycle crash in Virginia on Wednesday. Police identified the officer killed as Officer Nelson Casillas.

The police department expressed sympathies for the officer's family, but did not offer details about the crash, including where it happened or what led up to the crash.

This is the second motorcycle crash to claim the life of an MPD officer recently. Back in April, Sergeant Jin Park, an 11-year veteran of the department, was killed in a crash on his way home from a shift in D.C.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ofc. Nelson Casillas, an 8-year member with MPD, who was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident earlier today in Virginia. Our heartfelt sympathies are with his family & friends during this difficult time," the police department said in a tweet.

Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out