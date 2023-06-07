Police activity closes lanes I-270 in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Northbound lanes of Interstate 270 are shut down at Falls Road in Rockville for police activity. Police have not said what exactly is closing the lanes.
The Rockville City Police Department said the incident was first reported around 11:18 a.m. The northbound ramp to I-270 is also closed.
Drivers in the area should expect delays and follow police direction. It is not clear when roads in the area will be back open.
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
