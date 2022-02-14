'Shot Spotter' captures nearly 20 gunshots during deadly shooting in Southeast, police say

WASHINGTON — Another teenager's life was taken too soon in Washington DC. 16-year-old DeShawn Francis, of Alexandria, Virginia, died on February 11 after he was found shot in a parked car on Feb 8.
According to Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers went to a report of shots fired in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast on Feb 8 just after 8 pm.
A "Shot Spotter," which is a device used by police to catch the sound of gunfire, caught 19 rounds being fired off near the area, according to a police report.
When police officers came to the scene, they found DeShawn in the passenger seat of a parked car suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures on the teen, he was then taken to an area hospital for help.
Several days later, Deshawn died from his injures, MPD said in a release.
This has been a deadly couple of years so far for young people in D.C. Just recently a 14-year-old girl was arrested in connection to a shooting where a 13-year-old boy was injured.
MPD asks that anyone with information call police at (202) 727-9099. Tips can be left anonymously by texting the department's tipline at 50411.
