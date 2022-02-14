'Shot Spotter' captures nearly 20 gunshots during deadly shooting in Southeast, police say

He was found in the passenger seat suffering from gun shot wounds, and police immediately began to render aide.

WASHINGTON — Another teenager's life was taken too soon in Washington DC. 16-year-old DeShawn Francis, of Alexandria, Virginia, died on February 11 after he was found shot in a parked car on Feb 8.

According to Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers went to a report of shots fired in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast on Feb 8 just after 8 pm.

A "Shot Spotter," which is a device used by police to catch the sound of gunfire, caught 19 rounds being fired off near the area, according to a police report.

When police officers came to the scene, they found DeShawn in the passenger seat of a parked car suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures on the teen, he was then taken to an area hospital for help.

Several days later, Deshawn died from his injures, MPD said in a release.

This has been a deadly couple of years so far for young people in D.C. Just recently a 14-year-old girl was arrested in connection to a shooting where a 13-year-old boy was injured.

MPD asks that anyone with information call police at (202) 727-9099. Tips can be left anonymously by texting the department's tipline at 50411.