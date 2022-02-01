Police: 2 people seriously injured in Greenbelt shooting

GREENBELT, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that has injured at least two people in Greenbelt, Maryland.
According to a tweet from Greenbelt City Police, the shooting happened in the 7800 block of Mandan Road.
Police tell WUSA9 that two people were found with serious injuries. A third possible victim was found at a nearby hospital. Investigators have not released any information on who the victims are or what may have led up to the shooting.
There is no suspect description available at this time.
