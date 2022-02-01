x
Maryland

Police: 2 people seriously injured in Greenbelt shooting

There is no suspect description available at this time.

GREENBELT, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that has injured at least two people in Greenbelt, Maryland. 

According to a tweet from Greenbelt City Police, the shooting happened in the 7800 block of Mandan Road. 

Police tell WUSA9 that two people were found with serious injuries. A third possible victim was found at a nearby hospital. Investigators have not released any information on who the victims are or what may have led up to the shooting.

